Eastern Conference Final Preview: Canes vs. Panthers

How They See It...

Sebastian Aho giving his perspective on the matchup...

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best. They're the defending Stanley Cup Champions and obviously still a really good team. It's going to be a great challenge for us, but we're ready. We're hungry and can't wait."

Jordan Staal on if being swept by the Panthers two years ago still stings...

"It obviously didn't feel good at the time. Whenever you have tough losses when you feel good about where you're headed, they always stick out in your mind. It's a new challenge and different players, but it's definitely in the back of your mind and you want to get them back."

Jaccob Slavin discussing some of the challenges Florida presents...

"(Alexander) Barkov, he's a really smart player. Obviously, I think he's one of the smartest players in the league. He's big, he's strong, and he has poise with the puck. All of those put together in a player is hard to defend. (Brad) Marchand is obviously another skilled player and he plays hard. They do it the right way."

Rod Brind'Amour on Andrei Svechnikov's effectiveness in the postseason...

"The effort's always been there, I just think what you're seeing out of him, through these two rounds anyways, is he's been impactful, even if he's not on the scoresheet. You just kind of notice him. I don't know how to explain it other than that. Whereas, maybe in the (regular season) there weren't as many of those games. You go through a game and you'd be like, 'We expect a little more, even if you're not scoring.' Now, whether he's on the scoresheet or not, he's been impactful in the games."

Jordan Martinook talking about Frederik Andersen's play thus far in the postseason...

"Whenever we've had a breakdown, he's been there. If you look back at his time as a Hurricane in the playoffs, he's been unbelievable. Obviously, this year, it's been really nice to see. Knowing that you have that confidence in him back there is such a good thing to have. Obivously, he's probably been our best player. Whenever you have that out of your goalie, it's something that you're really confident in."

Frederik Andersen elaborating on the importance of the whole team's defensive game...

"It's a team effort. We look around the room, everyone's bought into that extra little bit that it takes this time of year. You don't have to look far to see those extra little efforts. They come up in video all of the time. They may not show up on the highlight tapes on TV, but we see them, and we recognize each other for them, and want to do them even more for each other."