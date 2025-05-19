NHL Announces Conference Final Schedule

Carolina faces Florida for Eastern Conference Championship

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, and the series opens with Game 1 on Tuesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The series marks the second meeting between Carolina and Florida in the postseason. The Hurricanes fell to the Panthers in four games in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes will hold a pre-series media availability at Lenovo Center following their 11 a.m. practice on Monday, featuring General Manager Eric Tulsky, Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour and players Sebastian Aho, Frederik Andersen, Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Martinook.

Carolina’s complete 2025 Third Round schedule is below:

Eastern Conference Final Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Tuesday
May 20
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS,
Game 2
Thursday
May 22
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS,
Game 3
Saturday
May 24
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Monday
May 26
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Wednesday
May 28
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 6*
Friday
May 30
at Florida
8 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 7*
Sunday
June 1
Florida
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

ECF Tickets On Sale Now

The Eastern Conference Final is here, and the Loudest House needs you! Don't miss your chance to cheer on the guys and experience playoff hockey in Raleighwood. Lock in your seat today!

