NHL Announces Conference Final Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, and the series opens with Game 1 on Tuesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The series marks the second meeting between Carolina and Florida in the postseason. The Hurricanes fell to the Panthers in four games in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes will hold a pre-series media availability at Lenovo Center following their 11 a.m. practice on Monday, featuring General Manager Eric Tulsky, Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour and players Sebastian Aho, Frederik Andersen, Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Martinook.

Carolina’s complete 2025 Third Round schedule is below: