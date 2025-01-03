Recap: Slavin's Late Strike Lifts Canes Past Cats

SUNRISE, Fla. - Brent Burns scored in the opening minute of play, Jaccob Slavin found twine in the final frame and Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the Florida Panthers 3-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.
A dominant opening stanza saw the Canes outshoot the Cats 16-6 but exit the frame with just a one-goal lead, courtesy of Burns' wrister from range just 35 seconds into the contest. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky was stout between the pipes in the first period and continued to stymie Carolina in the second, allowing his team to knot the score heading into the final 20 minutes.
The game remained deadlocked through the first 12 minutes of the third before Slavin capitalized on some chaos in front of the net. After Jesperi Kotkaniemi was spilled on a breakaway bid and held down in the crease by Matthew Tkachuk, the puck found Slavin in the left circle and he fired past a scrambling Bobrovsky for the eventual game-winner.
Carolina snuffed out any late comeback bid with an empty-net marker from Martin Necas in the waning moments of action.