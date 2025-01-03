Recap: Slavin's Late Strike Lifts Canes Past Cats

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what allowed his team to get the win...

"The start. Our first period was really good. We probably should've been up by more than one with the way we were playing. You knew they were going to have their push, they're too good. They got back into the game. I thought we stuck with it. Obviously, we had a couple of big saves, which we needed. That's the crucial part. (Pyotr Kochetkov) kept us in the game there and we got the go-ahead goal. Overall, I thought it was a solid 60-minute game, which we've played the last little stretch here. We just haven't been getting that one play here or there to push us over the top and tonight we did."

Jaccob Slavin echoing similar sentiments...

"I think we were ready to go from the start. We knew that they're an unbelievable team and we knew we had to bring our best. Everyone worked hard, Koochie played unbelievable, and top to bottom everyone was working and contributing tonight. That's what got us over the top there."

Pyotr Kochetkov sharing his thoughts on the victory...

"Today we played very well. We needed a win today because we'd lost two games to this team. We just needed an answer because two losses to them, 3-2 and 6-0, was bad for us. Today the whole team showed some personality and it was a great job today."