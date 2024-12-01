Recap: Cats Claw Apart Canes, Sweep Back-To-Back Set

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes were unable to find their footing in South Florida on Saturday, falling 6-0 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in their second meeting in as many nights.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

After giving up three in the first period on Friday, Carolina was much improved to start the contest this time around. Spencer Martin, making a second start in as many days, an uncommon occurrence, turned away all 11 shots faced through the opening 20 minutes and for just the second time in 24 games this season, the Canes moved to a second period with no score.

But in the middle frame, Florida was able to take control.

Hurricanes Video Coach Chris Huffine and Video Coordinator Paul Fink were able to take an early-period would-have-been goal for Florida off the board thanks to a successful challenge, but there was nothing the two could do about later efforts from Aaron Ekblad and Mackie Samoskevich. Samoskevich's goal - a power play tally - came with under a second to go in the middle frame, sending Carolina back to their dressing room after what Rod Brind'Amour would later describe as "a backbreaker."

In the third, things got ugly.

Florida rattled off four more goals and chased Martin from the contest after the score got to 5-0. Yaniv Perets played the final 8:12, his second NHL appearance.