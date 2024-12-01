Recap: Cats Claw Apart Canes, Sweep Back-To-Back Set

Carolina shut out on the road for the first time in 403 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes were unable to find their footing in South Florida on Saturday, falling 6-0 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in their second meeting in as many nights.

After giving up three in the first period on Friday, Carolina was much improved to start the contest this time around. Spencer Martin, making a second start in as many days, an uncommon occurrence, turned away all 11 shots faced through the opening 20 minutes and for just the second time in 24 games this season, the Canes moved to a second period with no score.

But in the middle frame, Florida was able to take control.

Hurricanes Video Coach Chris Huffine and Video Coordinator Paul Fink were able to take an early-period would-have-been goal for Florida off the board thanks to a successful challenge, but there was nothing the two could do about later efforts from Aaron Ekblad and Mackie Samoskevich. Samoskevich's goal - a power play tally - came with under a second to go in the middle frame, sending Carolina back to their dressing room after what Rod Brind'Amour would later describe as "a backbreaker."

In the third, things got ugly.

Florida rattled off four more goals and chased Martin from the contest after the score got to 5-0. Yaniv Perets played the final 8:12, his second NHL appearance.

Stats & Standouts

  • The Panthers' power play was responsible for three of their six goals today. It was the first occasion this season where Carolina allowed more than two tallies on the man advantage.
  • Today was the first time the Canes were shut out in a regular season contest since Mar. 12, 2024 (1-0 L vs. NYR - Igor Shesterkin, 28 saves). It was their first time being blanked on the road since Oct. 24, 2023 (3-0 L at TB - Jonas Johansson, 32 saves).
  • Forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis had their four-game point streaks snapped.
  • Martin Necas was held off the scoresheet today, but he concludes his month of Nov. with 7G and 15A, totaling 22 points in 15 games. He's got a strong case to be named one of the NHL's Players of the Month, which is expected to be announced either Sunday or Monday.
  • Carolina is now 1-3 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the turning point in the game...

"It's pretty obvious, the (goal at the) end of the second there, that can't happen. We just kind of fell asleep and that's a backbreaker. Even the first one, running into our own goalie kind of and now all of a sudden - the game was fairly even, and then all of a sudden we're behind, and we just never got going from there."

Rod Brind'Amour on puck management being a problem for the Canes...

"Yeah, amongst a bunch other things, but yeah that was part of it. We just didn't get it in (their zone) enough and played in our own end way too much. I can go on and on, honestly. Really it wasn't bad after two (periods), it was a fairly even game, just in the third it fell apart on us."

Rod Brind'Amour on moving forward from the last two games...

"You turn the page. We're always focusing on the next day...you learn from it and it's good. We've got to take our medicine here, knock us down a few notches and get regrouped again. We've got a great team, and we know that, but when you don't play as a team and do the little things, that's what happens."

Jordan Staal on turnovers turning into goals against...

"What (Florida) did tonight was what we do against a lot of teams. That's just forecheck, be physical...and then when we did have a chance to break the puck out, they're tracking back hard and they have good gaps and turn pucks over. The puck management wasn't good enough and we didn't do a good enough job breaking the puck out, moving the puck forward and playing in their end. Special teams stunk, and that was it."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday. They'll then host the Seattle Kraken at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Seattle | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

