Recap: Canes Fall To Cats In Black Friday Clash

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the game...

"There's a reason they (Florida) were getting their chances. We turned pucks over, we had - I think it was the first or second goal, in the neutral zone with nobody on us, toss it to them and now they're getting on their forecheck and doing what they do well. Puck management wasn't great, it was a tough night overall. But then we dug in and kind of got back into the game, but the power play wasn't great and to give up a shorthanded goal, that's death."

Rod Brind'Amour on Carolina's power play opportunities in the first period...

"We had a couple of good looks, Jarvy had a couple right in front. It was kind of abbreviated and obviously didn't generate enough. I'll have to go back and look, but at the time I know it was just a little helter-skelter. We got our looks, but we've got to finish."

(cont'd.) "It was too stagnant. We had a nice play for the first (goal), but listen they (Florida) are a good team. They make you earn everything, and we didn't execute quite well enough obviously."

Jordan Staal on tonight's comeback coming up short...

"(It was a) poor start, giving them goals. We've come back in the last few games and everyone gets all excited about it, but it isn't a recipe for success. Against a much better team, they're going to lock it down, so yeah we can't start like that."

Jordan Staal on facing the Panthers again in less than 24 hours on the road...

"We have to let go of this one pretty quick and focus on the same team. It's a battle always against that team, they're a good team. They play hard, they play smart and they don't give you anything. So we're going to have to work for our chances and we're going to have to come up with a big road win down in Florida.