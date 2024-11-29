Recap: Canes Fall To Cats In Black Friday Clash

Carolina loses in Raleigh for the first time since Oct. 11

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes fought back from a two-goal hole to tie the game through 40 minutes, but three third-period tallies lifted the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory at Lenovo Center on Friday. The result ends Carolina's nine-game home winning streak.

The first period saw Seth Jarvis score for the third straight game to cancel out Florida's opener. Carolina's #24 took a stretch pass from Sebastian Aho at the Panthers' blue line and cut to his backhand to tuck the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky. However, two more Florida tallies in the back half of the frame give the visitors a two-goal lead heading into the second.

Tightening up its puck management in the middle frame, Carolina struck twice to send the teams into the third tied at three apiece. Sean Walker netted the first of those with a laser from the center of the blue line at 6:24, and Eric Robinson knotted things up at 17:18 as he deflected a Jalen Chatfield shot from the right point.

Amidst the third-period tussle, Florida struck twice in 4:10 to restore its two-goal lead and tacked on a late empty-netter for a 6-3 win.

Spencer Martin made 24 saves on 29 shots in his third consecutive appearance.

Stats & Standouts

  • Three games back in the lineup, three games with a goal for Seth Jarvis. The 24-year-old is clicking at a point-per-game pace with seven goals and nine assists in 16 games this season.
  • Sean Walker's second-period strike was not only crucial to Carolina climbing back into contention at the time, but also marked his 100th career point.
  • Two more points for Shayne Gostisbehere highlighted his second multi-point performance amidst a now three-game point streak. The Florida native ranks T-seventh in scoring among all NHL defensemen with 19 points.
  • Today's capacity crowd of 18,920 marked Carolina's 79th straight sell-out and was the highest-attended game at Lenovo Center so far this season. Keep it up, Caniacs!

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the game...

"There's a reason they (Florida) were getting their chances. We turned pucks over, we had - I think it was the first or second goal, in the neutral zone with nobody on us, toss it to them and now they're getting on their forecheck and doing what they do well. Puck management wasn't great, it was a tough night overall. But then we dug in and kind of got back into the game, but the power play wasn't great and to give up a shorthanded goal, that's death."

Rod Brind'Amour on Carolina's power play opportunities in the first period...

"We had a couple of good looks, Jarvy had a couple right in front. It was kind of abbreviated and obviously didn't generate enough. I'll have to go back and look, but at the time I know it was just a little helter-skelter. We got our looks, but we've got to finish."

(cont'd.) "It was too stagnant. We had a nice play for the first (goal), but listen they (Florida) are a good team. They make you earn everything, and we didn't execute quite well enough obviously."

Jordan Staal on tonight's comeback coming up short...

"(It was a) poor start, giving them goals. We've come back in the last few games and everyone gets all excited about it, but it isn't a recipe for success. Against a much better team, they're going to lock it down, so yeah we can't start like that."

Jordan Staal on facing the Panthers again in less than 24 hours on the road...

"We have to let go of this one pretty quick and focus on the same team. It's a battle always against that team, they're a good team. They play hard, they play smart and they don't give you anything. So we're going to have to work for our chances and we're going to have to come up with a big road win down in Florida.

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes fly to Florida immediately ahead of tomorrow night's rematch against the Panthers in Sunrise.

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 30 at Florida | 4:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Seattle | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

