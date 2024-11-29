Recap: Canes Fall To Cats In Black Friday Clash

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes fought back from a two-goal hole to tie the game through 40 minutes, but three third-period tallies lifted the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 victory at Lenovo Center on Friday. The result ends Carolina's nine-game home winning streak.
The first period saw Seth Jarvis score for the third straight game to cancel out Florida's opener. Carolina's #24 took a stretch pass from Sebastian Aho at the Panthers' blue line and cut to his backhand to tuck the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky. However, two more Florida tallies in the back half of the frame give the visitors a two-goal lead heading into the second.
Tightening up its puck management in the middle frame, Carolina struck twice to send the teams into the third tied at three apiece. Sean Walker netted the first of those with a laser from the center of the blue line at 6:24, and Eric Robinson knotted things up at 17:18 as he deflected a Jalen Chatfield shot from the right point.
Amidst the third-period tussle, Florida struck twice in 4:10 to restore its two-goal lead and tacked on a late empty-netter for a 6-3 win.
Spencer Martin made 24 saves on 29 shots in his third consecutive appearance.