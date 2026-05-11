Canes Sign Mark Jankowski To Two-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract extension. The deal will pay Jankowski an AAV of $1.85 million through the 2027-28 season.

“Mark has been an excellent fit for our organization throughout his time here,” said Tulsky. “He’s proven he can contribute in different ways, and we are glad he’s chosen to remain with the organization.”

Jankowski, 31, recorded 21 points (11g, 10a) with a +7 plus/minus rating in 68 regular-season games with Carolina in 2025-26. He has also added one assist in eight playoff appearances this season with the team. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Jankowski has registered 145 points (79g, 66a) in 482 career NHL games with the Flames, Penguins, Sabres, Predators and Hurricanes, as well as four points (1g, 3a) in 31 playoff appearances with Calgary, Nashville and Carolina. Prior to turning professional, he played four seasons with Providence College, winning an NCAA championship with the Friars in 2015. The 6’4”, 200-pound forward was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, and was acquired by Carolina from Nashville in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on March 7, 2025.