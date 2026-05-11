Conference Final Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Season Ticket Members have access starting at 10 am

5.11.26 ECF Tix

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for the team’s home games during the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 12 p.m. 

The 12 p.m. on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. In addition, fans can text TICKETS26 to 919-705-0896 to receive a text as soon as playoff tickets go on sale to the general public.

The Hurricanes became the first team in NHL history to sweep each of their first two best-of-seven series en route to a Conference Final, and will be the home team for their third-round series. Carolina will host Games 1 and 2, as well as Game 5 and Game 7, if necessary. The NHL will announce the specific schedule for each series following the conclusion of the second round.

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