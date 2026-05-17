Conference Final Matchup To Feature '06 Throwback

RALEIGH, N.C. - After facing two first-time playoff foes in Rounds 1 and 2, the Carolina Hurricanes' Eastern Conference Final matchup is set to boast a bit of history.

Twenty years after dispatching both the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres en route to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, the Canes will once again have to get past one of those two to reach that round again this year.

Buffalo and Montreal will square off in Game 7 to determine the winner of their second-round series on Monday (7:30 p.m ET; ESPN), three days before the puck drops at Lenovo Center for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

But before the Canes return to action, let's turn the clock back for a look at the last time they saw either potential opponent.