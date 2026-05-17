Conference Final Matchup To Feature '06 Throwback

Looking back at the Canes' battles with Montreal and Buffalo during their Stanley Cup run

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© Left: Charles Laberge/Getty Images | Right: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After facing two first-time playoff foes in Rounds 1 and 2, the Carolina Hurricanes' Eastern Conference Final matchup is set to boast a bit of history.

Twenty years after dispatching both the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres en route to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, the Canes will once again have to get past one of those two to reach that round again this year.

Buffalo and Montreal will square off in Game 7 to determine the winner of their second-round series on Monday (7:30 p.m ET; ESPN), three days before the puck drops at Lenovo Center for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

But before the Canes return to action, let's turn the clock back for a look at the last time they saw either potential opponent.

2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal | CAR defeats MTL 4-2

Coming in as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Canes had high hopes of a deep playoff run. Just two games into that journey, however, things hit a speed bump as Carolina fell twice on home ice before the series shifted to Montreal. 

Pushing back on the road with a pair of one-goal wins — including an OT victory — in the next two games, Carolina evened up the series as it headed back to Raleigh for Game 5. After another tight triumph, the Canes then went back to Bell Centre and closed out the series with a 2-1 overtime win to punch their ticket to the second round.

Coming off the team's first 100-point campaign by a player since relocation, Eric Staal led the Canes in scoring during Round 1 with eight points in six games, while Rod Brind'Amour paced his club with four goals.

Key Moments

  • Matt Cullen's goal 50 seconds into Game 1 seemed to be a sign of things to come for Carolina. Instead, Montreal rattled off six unanswered goals to stun the Canes and their fans at RBC Center, and set the tone for the early part of the series.
  • Trailing by three fewer than 15 minutes into Game 2, Carolina turned to rookie netminder Cam Ward for the remainder of the contest. Ward, who went on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, made 20 saves on 23 shots as his team roared back to force overtime before ultimately falling in the second extra frame.
  • With his team in another sudden-death scenario in Game 3, Eric Staal scored his first career playoff goal 3:38 into overtime to help the Canes pick up their first win of the series.
  • After a back-and-forth 40 minutes in Game 4, Rod Brind'Amour played hero at 5:54 of the third period with his team-leading fourth tally of the postseason to level the series at two wins apiece.
  • Despite allowing a shutout-spoiling goal with 28 seconds remaining, Cam Ward's star continued to shine in Game 5 with a 30-save effort as his team struck twice on the power play for a 2-1 win and a 3-2 series lead.
  • Cory Stillman etched his name in Hurricanes history with the series-clinching dagger in Game 6, stepping across the blueline and unleashing a rocket that eluded Canadiens goaltender Cristobal Huet just 79 seconds into overtime.

2006 Eastern Conference Final | CAR defeats BUF 4-3

The battle for the Eastern Conference crown featured the teams with the second- and third-most points in the regular season. The higher of the two by just a pair of points, Carolina held home-ice advantage, which proved crucial as three of its four wins came within the friendly confines of RBC Center.

As was the case against Montreal, Carolina dropped Game 1, but this time responded at home in Game 2 to send the series to Buffalo on level ground. The two clubs traded wins at HSBC Arena to make it a best-of-three from there, and after an overtime win for each side, Carolina claimed the series victory with a 4-2 win in Game 7 — one of only two tilts separated by more than one goal.

Cory Stillman led all NHL skaters in scoring during the Conference Finals, posting 10 points across the seven games. His three goals were tied with Rod Brind'Amour and Justin Williams for the most among Hurricanes skaters in that round. Carolina utilized both of its goaltenders to get past Buffalo, with Cam Ward going 3-3 and Martin Gerber notching a win in his only start.

Key Moments

  • Ray Whitney's two goals in 6:55 during the second period of Game 2 helped the Canes build a big enough cushion to withstand a late Sabres push, sending the series to Buffalo tied at 1-1.
  • After pulling Cam Ward in favor of Martin Gerber in Game 3, Canes Head Coach Peter Laviolette then started Gerber in Game 4. The veteran rewarded that faith with a 22-save shutout to even the best-of-seven at two wins apiece.
  • Cory Stillman's second overtime tally of the playoffs was the difference in Game 5, capping off a two-goal comeback for the Canes to put them ahead in the series for the first time.
  • Heading back to Buffalo with a chance to advance, a boarding penalty in overtime proved costly for the Canes as Daniel Briere converted on the Sabres' man advantage to force one more face-off in Raleigh.
  • A three-goal third period helped the Hurricanes overcome a one-goal deficit to take Game 7, with Doug Weight tying things up just 94 seconds in, Rod Brind'Amour burying the eventual game-winner on the power play at 11:22 and Justin Williams potting a final-minute insurance marker.

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