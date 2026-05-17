Conference Final Matchup To Feature '06 Throwback

The battle for the Eastern Conference crown featured the teams with the second- and third-most points in the regular season. The higher of the two by just a pair of points, Carolina held home-ice advantage, which proved crucial as three of its four wins came within the friendly confines of RBC Center.
As was the case against Montreal, Carolina dropped Game 1, but this time responded at home in Game 2 to send the series to Buffalo on level ground. The two clubs traded wins at HSBC Arena to make it a best-of-three from there, and after an overtime win for each side, Carolina claimed the series victory with a 4-2 win in Game 7 — one of only two tilts separated by more than one goal.
Cory Stillman led all NHL skaters in scoring during the Conference Finals, posting 10 points across the seven games. His three goals were tied with Rod Brind'Amour and Justin Williams for the most among Hurricanes skaters in that round. Carolina utilized both of its goaltenders to get past Buffalo, with Cam Ward going 3-3 and Martin Gerber notching a win in his only start.
Key Moments
- Ray Whitney's two goals in 6:55 during the second period of Game 2 helped the Canes build a big enough cushion to withstand a late Sabres push, sending the series to Buffalo tied at 1-1.
- After pulling Cam Ward in favor of Martin Gerber in Game 3, Canes Head Coach Peter Laviolette then started Gerber in Game 4. The veteran rewarded that faith with a 22-save shutout to even the best-of-seven at two wins apiece.
- Cory Stillman's second overtime tally of the playoffs was the difference in Game 5, capping off a two-goal comeback for the Canes to put them ahead in the series for the first time.
- Heading back to Buffalo with a chance to advance, a boarding penalty in overtime proved costly for the Canes as Daniel Briere converted on the Sabres' man advantage to force one more face-off in Raleigh.
- A three-goal third period helped the Hurricanes overcome a one-goal deficit to take Game 7, with Doug Weight tying things up just 94 seconds in, Rod Brind'Amour burying the eventual game-winner on the power play at 11:22 and Justin Williams potting a final-minute insurance marker.