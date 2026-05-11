Round 2 Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes brought out the brooms, again.
After sweeping the Ottawa Senators in their first-round series, the group became the first team in NHL history to do it again (in two best-of-seven series), ousting the Philadelphia Flyers in the minimum amount of games as well.
The Flyers had been riding the high of a stellar second half of the regular season and a first-round upset of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but turned out to be no match for the Canes in another series highlighted by Logan Stankoven's line and great goaltending from Frederik Andersen.
“How we’ve gone about it is the impressive part," Rod Brind'Amour reviewed, following the series finale in Philly. "Obviously, we’re getting some huge performances, but everybody is doing it. It’s how we have to get it done. Go down the list, every guy had his hands in these two series wins.”
- Game 1: Logan Stankoven (2G), Jackson Blake (1G, 1A) and Mike Reilly (2A) led the way offensively while Frederik Andersen recorded a 19-save shutout in a 3-0 win.
- Game 2: Taylor Hall's OT winner completed the comeback as the Canes erased an early two-goal deficit for their sixth straight win this postseason.
- Game 3: A trio of special teams goals paved the way to a 4-1 victory for Carolina in Philly.
- Game 4: Jackson Blake scored twice, including the overtime winner, to close out a second consecutive sweep.
Nothing short of impressive, here's a deeper dive into the series that was.