Round 2 Recap: Canes Sweep Flyers

Fred, Again...

While the Stankoven line has been scoring enough to carry the Canes through offensive track meets, the team hasn't needed that because Frederik Andersen has been a brick wall behind it all.

Becoming the fourth netminder in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to allow two goals or fewer in each of his first eight starts of a postseason, a feat last achieved 57 years ago, he has taken the reins between the pipes and not looked back.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a goalie play so good, handle the puck so well, and do what he’s doing back there," Blake said of his backstop. "We have so much trust in him and what he’s going to bring every night.

Recording his eighth straight win and surpassing Cam Ward (2006) for the longest playoff winning streak in franchise history, it's taken a near-flawless effort to get one behind "Zilla."

"He’s so calm. You’re almost just expecting it every night now, and that’s kind of unfair to him," Hall said with a smile. "He forces them to almost make the perfect shot or the perfect play to score. He’s a huge reason why our PK is where it is. Some people might not notice how he handles the puck. He’s so calm back there. He makes the right play every time, and that makes it a lot easier on our D.”

Never too high with the highs, nor too low with the lows, Andersen has kept the same approach throughout - one save at a time.

“For me, it’s just staying with it. That’s the key for me. Expect whatever they’ve got," the veteran backstop reasoned. "I don’t really look at the chances and the quality so much, I just try to be in the moment, and whatever happens, if I save the one before, or I don’t save it, I just try to save the next one. That’s really my focus."