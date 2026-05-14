Canes Using Break To Reset Mentally, 'Sharpen The Knife'

RALEIGH, N.C. - Playoff hockey is a grind, both mental and physical.

The beauty of the Carolina Hurricanes' current situation is that they've bought themselves time to recharge in both of those departments.

As they await the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens to decide who will line up across from them in this year's Eastern Conference Final, the team has had a balance of practices at Lenovo Center and days away from the ice. Starting with a rare back-to-back set of off days post-Philadelphia, the unit was back on the ice on Tuesday and Wednesday, before taking a third day off the ice on Thursday.

Three days without lacing up the skates in a single week is almost unheard of at any time of the year, but especially at this juncture of things. A luxury, nonetheless.

"It's really just turning that anxiety meter off a bit. That stress meter. Not thinking about the game. Turning your mind off is the biggest thing," Jordan Staal said of the downtime.

Whether it's a day spent with their young ones, on the golf course, or elsewhere, there's a benefit to it all.

"I don't know if people realize how stressed we can be, even on an off day. We're always thinking about the game. Some guys (take their mind off the game) better than others," the captain continued. "When you're out this long, it's good to take some time and enjoy your family time. Regrouping the mind and the body is very important."