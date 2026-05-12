'Seamless Fit' Makes Jankowski's Extension An Easy Decision

RALEIGH, N.C. - Naturally, there was some uncertainty as Mark Jankowski stepped into a new locker room mid-season for the first time in his career.
Traded to the Carolina Hurricanes minutes before the league's deadline on March 7, 2025, the then-30-year-old entered uncharted territory in his eighth year in the NHL.
"I was pretty nervous," he recalled. "This was the first time I was traded. I’d been on different teams, but that was all in the summer, (and I went) through training camps, so this was the first time changing a team mid-season."
It didn't take long for the nerves to fade, something Jankowski credits to the culture in Carolina. And now, some 14 months later, the locker room he was nervous to enter will be his home for the next two seasons after inking a contract extension on Monday.
“Ever since I’ve been here, I felt like it was a seamless fit, and I wanted to stay here," said Jankowski.
"Right from my first day, talking to all the guys, everyone was so welcoming, and talking to the coaching staff and Rod just made me feel welcome right away, which made that transition so easy," he continued. "I think anyone who comes in here and has the right attitude, you’ll definitely be able to have success here because everyone just makes it such a great spot to be. It’s awesome to come to the rink every day.”