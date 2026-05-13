Canes Eye 'Another Level' In Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nitpicking a historic eight-game winning streak to start a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs sounds silly.
Yet the theme from the Carolina Hurricanes' locker room is that they haven't played their best hockey. Far from it.
Assuredly, there have been highlights. It would be tough to expect any more from the line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake, who have combined for 31 points.
What else could you want from Frederik Andersen? His .950 save percentage and 1.12 goals against average both lead the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he became just the fourth netminder in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to allow two goals or fewer in each of his first eight starts of a postseason.
The penalty kill is a brilliant 38-for-40 through two series.
There's plenty of praise to go around, but there's also a strong desire for more. The opposition gets better, and the same effort from the last battle won't be enough in the next.
“I honestly think we have another level to get to," Stankoven said following Game 4 in Philadelphia. "We are playing well, and it’s great to get the sweeps, but I think we have another level to get to. I’m sure if you’d ask any of the guys, they’d agree with me.”