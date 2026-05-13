Canes Eye 'Another Level' In Eastern Conference Final

As the Stankoven line produces at a ridiculous pace, there's more to get from the team's top dogs. The line of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis has combined for just nine points through eight games. Four of those came on Aho's pair of empty-net goals in Game 4 to close out Ottawa.

To know that trio is to know that their current output isn't good enough for them.

"Obviously, it's on us to figure it out and to find the game," Aho said during Round 2. "I have a lot of confidence in our line. Away from the puck, we're playing hard... That can't change. We need to keep doing what we do, but then be a little smarter with the puck.."

Temporarily separated during the second game of the series against the Flyers, the three were back together again for Game 3. Albeit on the power play, the trio's unit connected for a pair of goals in the contest.

On top of that, there are plenty of other reasons to believe the line can get back to doing what made it successful for most of the team's 82-game regular season. Among them is the fact that the three were first, second, and third on the team in goal-scoring, with Jarvis' 32 leading the way. Svechnikov (31) pushed past the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career, and Aho became the first player in franchise history with eight career 25-goal seasons.

However, their shortcomings in production should not cast a shadow on the other half of their game. On Tuesday, head coach Rod Brind'Amour complimented those three for "playing the best defensive hockey they've ever played" in the first two rounds.

"I always say, they’re playing against the other team’s best guys. They’ve sawed that off. If they’ve scored 15 and given up 15, that’s the same thing. They’ve done a good job," the head coach reasoned. "We do need them to get on the scoresheet. (Aho) knows that. But I’m happy with the way they’ve gone about their business.”