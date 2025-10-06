Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto

Goaltender was acquired by Carolina on June 30

primeau_10-6

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After being placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, goaltender Cayden Primeau was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Primeau, 26, joined the Hurricanes from the Montreal Canadiens via trade this summer, with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft going the other way. The Farmington Hills, Mich. native logged two appearances with Carolina during preseason play, going 1-1-0 and stopping 36 of 40 total shots.

Primeau posted a 2-3-1 record, 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in 11 games with the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25. He spent the majority of the season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he registered a 21-2-3 record, 1.96 GAA and .927 SV% in 26 games. He also appeared in eight playoff games with the Rocket, posting a 3-4-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .878 SV%. Primeau won the 2025 Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the AHL Best Goaltending duo alongside teammate Connor Hughes.

On Sunday, the Hurricanes also claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi from the Florida Panthers, solidifying their organizational goaltending depth despite Primeau's departure.

Bussi, 27, has appeared in 111 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, going 63-31-13 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts. He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, after earning a 22-5-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. The Sound Beach, NY, native played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he was 46-25-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

News Feed

Warf Resigns As Hurricanes Team President

What We Learned From The Canes' Preseason

Canes Acquire Brandon Bussi Off Waivers

Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason Play In Nashville

Canes Assign Givani Smith To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: October 4 at Nashville

Canes Sign Givani Smith To One-Year Contract

Breitling, Canes Partner For Custom Edition

Hurricanes' Valuation Jumps Nearly $1B Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville

Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

Recap: Canes Fight To Force OT In Florida

Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 29 at Florida

Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds