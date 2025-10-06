Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - After being placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, goaltender Cayden Primeau was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Primeau, 26, joined the Hurricanes from the Montreal Canadiens via trade this summer, with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft going the other way. The Farmington Hills, Mich. native logged two appearances with Carolina during preseason play, going 1-1-0 and stopping 36 of 40 total shots.

Primeau posted a 2-3-1 record, 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in 11 games with the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25. He spent the majority of the season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he registered a 21-2-3 record, 1.96 GAA and .927 SV% in 26 games. He also appeared in eight playoff games with the Rocket, posting a 3-4-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .878 SV%. Primeau won the 2025 Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the AHL Best Goaltending duo alongside teammate Connor Hughes.

On Sunday, the Hurricanes also claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi from the Florida Panthers, solidifying their organizational goaltending depth despite Primeau's departure.

Bussi, 27, has appeared in 111 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, going 63-31-13 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts. He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, after earning a 22-5-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. The Sound Beach, NY, native played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he was 46-25-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.