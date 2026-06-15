Carolina Hurricanes Win 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Franchise claims second league title with six-game victory over Vegas

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes are 2026 Stanley Cup Champions!

With Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, the Canes claimed Lord Stanley's chalice for the second time in franchise history. Carolina concludes the postseason with a record of 16-3.

Details regarding championship celebrations in Raleigh will be announced in the coming days.

How They Won The Cup...

Round 1 | CAR def. OTT 4-0

The Canes never trailed in a game against the Senators, riding fantastic goaltending from Frederik Andersen and the suddenly scorching Logan Stankoven — who scored in all four games — to a clean sweep in Round 1. READ FULL ROUND 1 RECAP

Round 2 | CAR def. PHI 4-0

Carolina broke out the brooms once more against the Flyers to become the fifth team in NHL history to start a postseason 8-0. Stankoven's line with Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake remained the offensive catalysts, while Frederik Andersen again stood tall. READ FULL ROUND 2 RECAP

Eastern Conference Final | CAR def. MTL 4-1

After a Game 1 hiccup humbled the Hurricanes, Rod Brind'Amour's crew responded with four straight wins over the talented Canadiens to reach their third Stanley Cup Final. The series win was highlighted by overtime tallies from Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov in Games 2 and 3, as well as comfortable 4-0 and 6-1 victories in Games 4 and 5. READ FULL ECF RECAP

Stanley Cup Final | CAR def. VGK 4-2

Back-and-forth battles highlighted the early going, with multi-goal leads evaporating in each of the first four games as the two clubs traded victories. After a late goal helped Vegas draw first blood in Game 1, Carolina responded with a multi-goal comeback and eventual OT victory in Game 2. More theatrics followed in Sin City; the Canes' historic four-goal third period came up short in double overtime in Game 3, but the team managed to hold off its foe amid a Vegas comeback in Game 4 to even the series.

Having played "Hurricane Hockey" out west, the Canes returned to home ice and hit the ground running to take their first series lead in Game 5. One win away from the cup, Carolina took the fight to Vegas in Game 6. Three goals and a 22-save Brandon Bussi shutout later, they stood alone atop the NHL mountain as champions forever.

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