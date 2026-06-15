Jordan Staal Awarded 2026 Conn Smythe Trophy

LAS VEGAS - In the moments following the Carolina Hurricanes' victory in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presented captain Jordan Staal with the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Awarded annually to the most valuable player (MVP) of his team during the National Hockey League's (NHL) Stanley Cup playoffs, Staal recorded six goals and one assist in the six-game series victory, hoisting the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career after doing so in 2009 as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Staal's historic series included becoming the first player since 1956 to score in the first five games of the series.

“It’s kind of an unbelievable ending to a great story. I’m so proud of him, and I’m proud that he was able to do that in front of the whole hockey world," Rod Brind'Amour shared with pride, post-game. "Everyone got to see what I’ve known forever, what kind of player he is, and leader. We’re not hoisting that without him. It’s just not even close. But I’m glad for him. I’ve seen this guy grind it out for 14 years and never waver. It doesn’t always work out, as you know, but it’s nice to see the good guys get one.”

Staal is the oldest player in league history to win the trophy, topping Tim Thomas (BOS; 2011) and Glen Hall (1968; STL), who were both 36 at the time of their honor.

Thunder Bay, Ontario's very own became the fourth active player to win the Conn Smythe as a captain, following Connor McDavid (2024), Sidney Crosby (2016 & 2017) and Alex Ovechkin (2018).

Carolina's captain had 36 points in 75 games this regular season, including reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Staal is the second player in franchise history to receive the award. He joins Cam Ward, who was awarded the honor during the team's 2006 Stanley Cup victory, after the netminder went 15-8 in 23 appearances, with a 2.14 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

The 20-year NHLer has one season remaining on his four-year contract ($2.9M AAV), which he signed on June 25, 2023. He skated in his 1,400th regular-season game on Apr. 2 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.