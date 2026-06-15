Recap: Canes Vanquish Vegas To Claim Stanley Cup

"To do it with this group of guys... there's not enough words to describe how good it feels."

RECAP

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes won their second Stanley Cup on Sunday, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | PLAYOFF HUB

It took two shots and fewer than four minutes for the Canes to pick up where they left off three nights earlier. Following a Jaccob Slavin zone-entry denial, the trusty blueliner sent Taylor Hall in alone with a stretch pass, which the winger buried past Carter Hart's glove for a quick 1-0 lead.

After weathering a late-period pushback from the Golden Knights as the first 20 minutes wrapped up, Carolina eventually doubled its lead in the middle frame. Some dogged forechecking from Jackson Blake kicked off a run of pressure that brought the puck back to him before wiring a one-timer from the slot past Carter Hart.

A desperate Vegas club worked furiously to save its season in the third period, but once again, Brandon Bussi stood tall. Finishing with a sparkling 22-save shutout, the first-year netminder backstopped his third straight win as Nikolaj Ehlers found the empty net in the closing minutes of action.

As the horn sounded, gloves, helmets and sticks flew into the air in celebration. Canes captain Jordan Staal was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and was the first to lift the cup, as is tradition.

CAR at VGK | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • The Hurricanes (16-3 in 19 GP) had the second-fewest losses by a Stanley Cup winner since 1987 (when all four rounds went best-of-seven) behind the 1988 Oilers (16-2 in 18 GP).
  • Jackson Blake posted a goal and an assist to become the first player in franchise history to record seven multi-point games in a single postseason, breaking a tie with Matt Cullen (6 in 2006). 
  • Blake is just the third player in franchise history to record 20 points in a single postseason, joining Eric Staal (28 in 2006) and Cory Stillman (26 in 2006).
  • At 22 years old, Blake is the youngest player with a multi-point outing in a potential Stanley Cup-clinching game since Drew Doughty and Dwight King each potted 0-2—2 for the Kings during Game 6 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final at the same age as Blake.
  • Taylor Hall notched his 11th road point of the playoffs (4-7—11 in 9 road GP) to set a new franchise benchmark for the most in one playoff year, surpassing Cory Stillman (4-6—10 in 2006; 11 road GP) and Ron Francis (4-6—10 in 2002; 12 road GP).
  • Hall also became the fourth No. 1 pick to score a Stanley Cup-clinching goal alongside Patrick Kane (2010 w/ CHI), Bobby Smith (1986 w/ MTL) and Guy Lafleur (1976 w/ MTL).   
  • Jaccob Slavin recorded his 13th career point in a potential series-clinching game (1-12—13). His 12 assists in that scenario are a new club benchmark, breaking a tie with Seth Jarvis (4-11-15).
  • Slavin is the second American to win the Stanley Cup and an Olympic gold medal in the same season and first since Ken Morrow of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.
  • Brandon Bussi posted the ninth Stanley Cup-clinching shutout in the past 50 years and first since Andrei Vasilevskiy did so in consecutive years (2021 TBL & 2020 TBL). The others in that span were by Matt Murray (2017 PIT), Corey Crawford (2015 CHI), Tim Thomas (2011 BOS), Martin Brodeur (2003 NJD), Patrick Roy (1996 COL) and Tom Barrasso (1991 PIT).
  • Bussi joins Bernie Parent (2x; 1975 PHI & 1974 PHI) as the second undrafted goaltender to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout (among goaltenders to debut after the first NHL Draft in 1963).
  • He is also the third goaltender in NHL history, and first in nearly 90 years, to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout during their first NHL season (no NHL GP in prior seasons), joining Earl Robertson (Game 5 of 1937 SCF w/ DET) and Andy Aitkenhead (Game 4 of 1933 SCF w/ NYR).
  • Rod Brind'Amour became the fourth individual in NHL history to captain a Stanley Cup winner and then lead that club to another championship as head coach. He joined Toe Blake with the Canadiens (2 as captain, 8 as coach), Hap Day with the Maple Leafs (1 as captain, 5 as coach) and Cooney Weiland with the Bruins (1 as captain, 1 as coach).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Staal's Conn Smythe-winning performance...
"It’s kind of an unbelievable ending to a great story. I’m so proud of him and I’m proud that he was able to do that in front of the whole hockey world. Everyone got to see what I’ve known forever: what kind of player he is, and leader. We’re not hoisting that without him. It’s just not even close. But I’m glad for him. I’ve seen this guy grind it out for 14 years and never waver. It doesn’t always work out, as you know, but it’s nice to see the good guys get one."

Jordan Staal on going 17 years between Stanley Cup Championships...

"I learned a lot about perseverance and trusting God and all those things. It's life, and it's been such a grind. I've just been grinding with these guys for so long, just trying to break through, trying to break through, keeping at it, and my goodness, we pulled it off. I can't describe it."

Logan Stankoven on what went into getting to the pinnacle...

"I think it's the work you do, you know, maybe away from the rink in the offseason, the summer. It all adds up, and everyone does their part. And I think when you're together, and the culture we have, the group we have, everyone gets along. There's, you know, no one that thinks they're better than one another. We all treat each other the same and with respect. So, just so cool to get this done, and be out here with everyone."

Jordan Staal on keeping the belief that the Canes could win the Cup...

"Sticking with it. Some guys just jumped ship, but I believe in this organization. I believe in everyone in it, from Roddy and Tom taking over, all the way through. It's such an amazing feeling to build something like that and to be a part of that and then pull it off, I can't imagine anything better."

Seth Jarvis on capturing the Cup...

"It's the greatest moment of my career, (the) greatest moment of my life. You can't top this. To do it with this group of guys, after everything we've been through, how close we've been the last couple of years, to finally get through and win this thing, there's not enough words to describe how good it feels."

Andrei Svechnikov on what it means to see years of effort pay off...

"Just special. I feel like I can't really realize this right now, but while I'm gonna have a couple of beers, I probably will realize it... I love everyone who've been around me, my parents, my girlfriend, my brother, everyone, and it's just special. My teammates, the staff, we've got such an unbelievable organization."

Jaccob Slavin on being able to bring a championship to Carolina...

"It's so special. I love the Raleigh area, love the community there. The fans are passionate, as you can tell, a lot of them made the trip out here for this. I love it. I couldn't be happier for the organization, the crowd, the city."

What's Next?

The Canes will now celebrate the summer with Lord Stanley.

A championship celebration presented by Spectrum will take place on Saturday, June 20, starting at 11 a.m.

More information will be shared with fans soon.

Lenovo x Canes

Lenovo is the official technology partner of the Carolina Hurricanes. Learn more about a fun new way Lenovo and the Canes are teaming up.

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