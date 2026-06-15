Recap: Canes Vanquish Vegas To Claim Stanley Cup

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Staal's Conn Smythe-winning performance...

"It’s kind of an unbelievable ending to a great story. I’m so proud of him and I’m proud that he was able to do that in front of the whole hockey world. Everyone got to see what I’ve known forever: what kind of player he is, and leader. We’re not hoisting that without him. It’s just not even close. But I’m glad for him. I’ve seen this guy grind it out for 14 years and never waver. It doesn’t always work out, as you know, but it’s nice to see the good guys get one."

Jordan Staal on going 17 years between Stanley Cup Championships...

"I learned a lot about perseverance and trusting God and all those things. It's life, and it's been such a grind. I've just been grinding with these guys for so long, just trying to break through, trying to break through, keeping at it, and my goodness, we pulled it off. I can't describe it."

Logan Stankoven on what went into getting to the pinnacle...

"I think it's the work you do, you know, maybe away from the rink in the offseason, the summer. It all adds up, and everyone does their part. And I think when you're together, and the culture we have, the group we have, everyone gets along. There's, you know, no one that thinks they're better than one another. We all treat each other the same and with respect. So, just so cool to get this done, and be out here with everyone."

Jordan Staal on keeping the belief that the Canes could win the Cup...

"Sticking with it. Some guys just jumped ship, but I believe in this organization. I believe in everyone in it, from Roddy and Tom taking over, all the way through. It's such an amazing feeling to build something like that and to be a part of that and then pull it off, I can't imagine anything better."

Seth Jarvis on capturing the Cup...

"It's the greatest moment of my career, (the) greatest moment of my life. You can't top this. To do it with this group of guys, after everything we've been through, how close we've been the last couple of years, to finally get through and win this thing, there's not enough words to describe how good it feels."

Andrei Svechnikov on what it means to see years of effort pay off...

"Just special. I feel like I can't really realize this right now, but while I'm gonna have a couple of beers, I probably will realize it... I love everyone who've been around me, my parents, my girlfriend, my brother, everyone, and it's just special. My teammates, the staff, we've got such an unbelievable organization."

Jaccob Slavin on being able to bring a championship to Carolina...

"It's so special. I love the Raleigh area, love the community there. The fans are passionate, as you can tell, a lot of them made the trip out here for this. I love it. I couldn't be happier for the organization, the crowd, the city."