Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 30 Players

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its training camp roster to 30 players. Forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Kieffer Bellows, Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini and Nick Shore and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu have been released from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts. Forwards Noel Gunler, Blake Murray and Justin Robidas and defensemen Anttoni Honka, Griffin Mendel and Ronan Seeley have been assigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL). Forward Jamieson Rees has been assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds (American Hockey League), and defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi has been assigned to Assat (Liiga). Defenseman Caleb Jones has also been placed on waivers.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders. Click here to view the updated roster.