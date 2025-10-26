Canes Recall Domenick Fensore From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Domenick Fensore from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team has also assigned defenseman Charles Alexis Legault to the Wolves.

Fensore, 24, has recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in four games with the Wolves this season. He appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, including skating in his NHL debut at Montreal on April 16. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. He also led the team in shorthanded goals (3) and was first among team blueliners in power-play goals (4). Fensore has appeared in 110 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 55 points (14g, 41a). He has also appeared in nine ECHL games for the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL), registering 10 points (2g, 8a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner served as the Terriers’ captain in 2022-23, leading the team to a Hockey East regular-season title, a Hockey East tournament title, and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance since 2015.

Legault, 22, who made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20, has appeared in three games with the Hurricanes this season, posting a plus-1 rating. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in one AHL game this season with Chicago, registering five penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating. The Laval, Que., native completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.