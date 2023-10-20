Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Callahan Burke from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Burke, 26, skated in his first two career NHL games with Colorado last season, making his NHL debut against Boston on Dec. 7, 2022. Acquired from the Avalanche in exchange for Caleb Jones on Oct. 10, he has tallied one assist in two AHL games with the Eagles in 2023-24. The 5’10”, 183-pound forward has played 162 career AHL games, all with Colorado, tallying 75 points (30g, 45a). Burke recorded 88 points (36g, 52a) in 146 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2016-20, serving as captain of the Irish during the 2019-20 season. The Boxborough, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, winning bronze.