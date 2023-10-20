News Feed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle

Preview: October 19 at Seattle

Canes Recall Kochetkov

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis

Forward skated in two NHL games with Colorado in 2022-23

10.13.23 Prospects
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Callahan Burke from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Burke, 26, skated in his first two career NHL games with Colorado last season, making his NHL debut against Boston on Dec. 7, 2022. Acquired from the Avalanche in exchange for Caleb Jones on Oct. 10, he has tallied one assist in two AHL games with the Eagles in 2023-24. The 5’10”, 183-pound forward has played 162 career AHL games, all with Colorado, tallying 75 points (30g, 45a). Burke recorded 88 points (36g, 52a) in 146 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2016-20, serving as captain of the Irish during the 2019-20 season. The Boxborough, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, winning bronze.

