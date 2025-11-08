Canes Recall Bayreuther From Chicago

Chatfield placed on injured reserve

bayreuther_11-7

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed defenseman Jalen Chatfield on injured reserve.

Bayreuther, 31, has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in nine games with Chicago this season. He spent the 2024-25 season with Lausanne HC in the National League (Switzerland), scoring five goals and earning 18 assists (23 points) in 52 regular-season games. He added two goals and six assists (8 points) in 18 playoff games as Lausanne HC advanced to the championship series before falling to the ZSC Lions in five games. A native of Concord, N.H., Bayreuther has appeared in 122 career NHL games with Dallas and Columbus, totaling 28 points (5g, 23a). The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman has played in 247 career AHL games with Texas, Cleveland and Chicago, scoring 28 goals and adding 95 assists (123 points). Prior to turning professional, Bayreuther spent four seasons at St. Lawrence University, totaling 111 points (35g, 76a) in 142 career games and earning NCAA Second All-American team honors in 2016 and 2017.

