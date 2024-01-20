Canes Reassign Perets To Norfolk

Goaltender has earned a 6-8-1 record with the Admirals this season

1.20.24 Perets
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Perets, 23, has registered a 6-8-1 record, 2.62 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 15 ECHL games with the Admirals this season. The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender made his NHL/
Hurricanes debut in relief against Los Angeles on Jan. 15, stopping the only shot he faced over 12:46 in the third period. Perets earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 41 NCAA games with Quinnipiac in 2022-23, leading the Bobcats to the first national championship in program history. In parts of three seasons at Quinnipiac from 2021-23, he posted a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and 21 shutouts. Perets was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., native signed with the Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent on April 11, 2023.

