Canes Players Relish Day At The Ballpark

"To be able to bring our families, hang out with the kids, and let everyone have a good time, it was great."

9.6.23 Bulls Article
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

Like many, Jordan Martinook had dreamed of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a professional baseball game since he was a child.

Ironically enough, he can thank a group of young children for throwing a strike when his opportunity came.

"It was great. I wanted to throw it a little harder, but there was a 20-piece orchestra behind home plate that I didn't want to hit," Martinook laughed after delivering his toss at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday.

As a part of the team's annual day at the ballpark in Durham, Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Tony DeAngelo, Jack Drury, Seth Jarvis, Stefan Noesen, and Jaccob Slavin all arrived during the afternoon hours to take part in pre-game with the Bulls, including taking swings during batting practice and hauling in some fly balls in the outfield.

"Getting to talk with other pro athletes and getting to learn the different parts about what they do, their routine, and learning what's similar or different from what we do, that was really cool," Drury, one of the most social players at the outing, reflected.

Mingling with the up-and-coming talent of the Tampa Bay Rays' organization throughout, several players even spent time with the evening's opposition, the Nashville Sounds.

"Learning about their schedule and the grind they go through on a day-to-day basis was awesome. Baseball is obviously a little different from hockey, they're playing every single day," Drury continued. "Mentally it's probably more of a grind for them, but physically, they were all saying how they see hockey as more taxing."

9.7.23 Drury Bulls

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

"It was really cool to see. You definitely respect what athletes in other professional sports do and give them credit for the work that they put in. It's nice to see the difference in their culture and the way that they prepare," Chatfield shared of his experience.

Although no player was able to replicate Dylan Coghlan's monster performance from last summer with the bat, the crew had no shortage of encouragement from the ballplayers while they gave it their best efforts.

9.7.23 Bulls Jarvis

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

"I know if that was me, having to have batting practice just before a game, I don't think I'd be talking to other guys that are just coming in there to watch us warm up. I think I'd have to be more dialed in, but they were all super cool about it," Chatfield said admiringly with a chuckle. "It's just the way baseball is. They're a good team and a good organization."

After the pregame festivities wrapped up, the cast and their families enjoyed watching the Bulls, clad in Canes-themed jerseys, earn a walk-off 2-1 victory over Nashville.

"It's always nice to get together with a group of guys outside the rink. We see each other there so much. To be able to bring our families, hang out with the kids, and let everyone have a good time, it was great," Martinook concluded.

