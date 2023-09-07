Canes Players Relish Day At The Ballpark

As a part of the team's annual day at the ballpark in Durham, Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Tony DeAngelo, Jack Drury, Seth Jarvis, Stefan Noesen, and Jaccob Slavin all arrived during the afternoon hours to take part in pre-game with the Bulls, including taking swings during batting practice and hauling in some fly balls in the outfield.

"Getting to talk with other pro athletes and getting to learn the different parts about what they do, their routine, and learning what's similar or different from what we do, that was really cool," Drury, one of the most social players at the outing, reflected.

Mingling with the up-and-coming talent of the Tampa Bay Rays' organization throughout, several players even spent time with the evening's opposition, the Nashville Sounds.

"Learning about their schedule and the grind they go through on a day-to-day basis was awesome. Baseball is obviously a little different from hockey, they're playing every single day," Drury continued. "Mentally it's probably more of a grind for them, but physically, they were all saying how they see hockey as more taxing."