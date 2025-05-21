Recap: 'Mistakes' Cost Canes In Game 1 Loss

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the difference in Game 1...

“They got the two power-play goals, I think that’s really the difference in the game. You’ve got to kill those. You’ve got to give them credit. They get a chance, it’s in the net. That’s really what happened there. That’s really a great shot on the first one. The second one is off the post and in. They play a heavy, hard game, but they can score. It was two bad penalties that we took really, that we don’t need to take, that they end up scoring on. We’ve got to eliminate that. It takes a couple off the board there, maybe then the game’s a little different. I didn’t hate our game tonight. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to go back and forth. We had our opportunities. Early in the game too, we had a couple of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize, then it went a different direction.”

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts on the loss...

"I think there were some moments here and there on either side of the puck, and they buried their chances when they had them. It’s always nice to have a lead in this league and always feels better to be in the lead, but I think the game is still there. We have to be better, obviously, it wasn’t like we were great, but we have an opportunity here and we’re excited about the next challenge.”

Jordan Staal on the importance of capitalizing on opportunities while limiting unforced errors...

“There were looks. If you go over (our scoring) chances, I’m sure there were enough out there for us to win the game, it’s just - we gave them too many. I mean, my hiccup there in the corner and they put it in the back of the net and made us pay on my mistake there…it’s a good team that knows how to score goals and find ways to win games when you make mistakes. We’ve got to limit those mistakes and keep creating the chances that we had.”

Seth Jarvis echoing his captain's thoughts...

“I thought early, especially in the first period, we had a lot of chances. The power play’s got to execute earlier. They played a good game, but we know when we start to capitalize a little more, we’ll be right there. But sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

Shayne Gostisbehere on if the team can take anything into Game 2...

“You can definitely take some positives. We had our chances, Bob played really well. A couple more bounces and it could have been a different game. It’s really hard to chase these games at this time of year.”