Recap: 'Mistakes' Cost Canes In Game 1 Loss

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered their first home loss of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, falling 5-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Carolina came out firing on home ice, applying early pressure in search of the game's first goal. But after failing to find twine on a power play, the man-advantage pendulum swung the other way, and the Panthers got on the board first at 8:30. Fewer than four minutes later, the lead was two as Aaron Ekblad capitalized on a Canes turnover.
Rather than allowing frustration to set in, though, the Hurricanes continued to press and ultimately beat the buzzer with a last-minute goal. As the clock ticked down to 14.8 seconds remaining in the first, Sebastian Aho redirected Seth Jarvis' centering feed through the legs of Sergei Bobrovsky, giving the Canes their first goal and halving the deficit heading into the second period.
Despite picking up momentum from Aho's goal, Carolina soon found itself behind by a pair for the second time as the Panthers struck quickly in the middle frame. Two more Florida goals in the third opened up a 5-1 lead, rendering Jackson Blake's eventual late man-advantage marker little more than a moral victory for the home club's power play group.
Frederik Andersen stopped 15 of 20 shots in the loss, the first time this postseason he has allowed more than two goals in regulation.