Canes Announce First Citizens Bank As Home Helmet Branding Partner

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that First Citizens Bank will serve as the team’s official home helmet branding partner during the 2025-26 season.

“We’re excited to establish this new partnership with First Citizens Bank, a company founded in North Carolina and headquartered in Raleigh, with more than 125 years of history in our home state,” said Warf.

A decal displaying the First Citizens Bank logo will be featured on both sides of the Hurricanes’ red, black and white helmets when worn at home. The Hurricanes’ helmets with their new partner will make their in-game debut tonight, when Carolina faces Tampa Bay at Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. in their preseason opener.

“Like the Hurricanes, First Citizens Bank is a Raleigh-based organization committed to creating positive impact and opportunities in our region,” said Shan Teel, Regional Executive Vice President, First Citizens Bank. “We’re pleased to be a proud partner of the Hurricanes, a reflection not only of our shared passion for teamwork but also underscores our shared support for the Raleigh community.”

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.