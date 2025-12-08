Canes Announce Alumni Game Roster

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are turning back the clock for tonight's Alumni Game presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, icing a roster highlighted by several members of the 2006 Canes that won the Stanley Cup.

The Canes Alumni will take on the NC State Icepack in a rematch of last year's dramatic affair, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at Lenovo Center.

During the game, fans can participate in chuck-a-puck for the chance to win great prizes, with proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Game-worn Hurricanes jerseys from the contest will also be auctioned off to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation - fans can text "CANESALUMNI" to 76278 to learn more.

Check out the roster below, and click here for more information about the Alumni Game.