Canes Add To Already Bright Future With Stankoven & Draft Capital

RALEIGH, N.C. - In the late hours of a Friday night in January, there was shock amongst the hockey world when the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Colorado Avalanche completed a three-team swap that sent important players from each club in different directions.

For Carolina, out went Martin Necas, who had previously been the team's leading scorer (2022-23) and one of the hottest players in all of the NHL to start this season. So too did Jack Drury, a drafted and developed piece who turned into an every-night center for Rod Brind'Amour.

But in return, the team brought aboard a former league MVP in Taylor Hall and put themselves first in line to secure the long-term services of pending unrestricted free agent Mikko Rantanen. Expecting him to be an ideal fit for the team and mesh with several other Finnish stars in the dressing room, there were high hopes that the new #96 could not only be the missing piece to help the team get over the hump come late spring, but also someone who could become a new franchise cornerstone.

Instead, Rantanen wasn't willing to agree to be a part of the organization for the years ahead, and just six weeks later, Tulsky made a move that "wasn't the goal" but one that provided better security for years to come.

"We knew (the initial trade) was a risk. The upside, if he did sign, was big. It’s hard to acquire players like this, and when you do, if you get them locked up long-term, it’s a big value to the franchise, and that upside is worth chasing," said Tulsky. "And it helps that, even in the downside where he decided not to sign, we were able to pivot and trade him and bring in a player in Logan, who I think is going to be great for us, and bring in a lot of draft capital."