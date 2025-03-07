Canes Acquire Stankoven, Picks For Rantanen

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired center Logan Stankoven, first round picks in 2026 and 2028 and third-round selections in 2026 and 2027 from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Mikko Rantanen.

“Logan is young, skilled and tenacious,” said Tulsky. “He is well-equipped to play our style of hockey and should be an excellent fit with our group, and the draft capital acquired will help us continue to improve our team.”

Stankoven, 22, has scored nine goals and added 20 assists (29 points) in 59 games with the Stars this season. A second-round selection, 47th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven has totaled 15 goals and 28 assists (43 points) in 83 career NHL games for Dallas, and added eight points (3g, 5a) in 19 Stanley Cup playoff appearances. The Kamloops, B.C., native played his first full professional season in 2023-24, winning the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s rookie of the year after registering 24 goals and 33 assists (57 points) in 47 games played for the Texas Stars. He was recalled by Dallas to make his NHL debut in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2024, and scored 14 points (6g, 8a) in 24 games down the stretch to help the Stars clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Prior to turning professional, Stankoven spent parts of five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, totaling 260 points (115g, 145a) in 179 career games and earning WHL and CHL Player of the Year honors in 2022 with 104 points (45g, 59a) in 59 games played. He also represented Canada at a number of international competitions, winning gold at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships and the 2022 and 2023.