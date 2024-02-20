First Shift: Stankoven could make debut as Stars close back-to-back against Rangers

Key Numbers

24:56

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars in average time on ice at 24:56. He missed Monday’s game at Boston, but is back for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

6

Stars forward Roope Hintz has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his past three games against the Rangers.

7

The Stars and Rangers are tied for the league lead in overtime goals at seven each. Dallas has allowed six overtime goals, while New York has allowed one.