The much anticipated debut of Stars prospect Logan Stankoven could come Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
First Shift: Stankoven could make debut as Stars close back-to-back against Rangers
One of the Stars’ top prospects could make his NHL debut in Manhattan as Dallas squares off with New York in a top-five matchup
Then again, it might not.
Such is life in the NHL. Stars center Matt Duchene missed Monday’s game at Boston because of a lower body injury, so Stankoven was recalled from the AHL’s Texas Stars on Tuesday morning. However, Duchene skated at the morning skate and Stankoven was still in transit, so he officially is a game-time decision, according to coach Pete DeBoer.
“Stankoven was called up, but we’ve got some game-time decisions,” DeBoer said. “If they can’t go, he’ll play. If they can, he’ll be the extra.”
The hype on Stankoven is big for fans. He was taken in the second round (47th overall) in 2021 and immediately became one of the leading scorers in the Western Hockey League. He posted 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 59 games and added another 31 (17 goals, 14 assists) in 17 playoff games with the Kamloops Blazers in 2021-22.
Last season, he played just 48 games, but had 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists). He then added 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 14 playoff games.
Before graduating from junior hockey, he earned awards such as CHL Player of the Year, WHL Player of the Year, First Team All-Star, best sportsmanship and most humanitarian. He also won two gold medals at the World Junior Championships.
In his first AHL season this year, he currently leads the league in scoring with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 46 games.
“He’s done everything you need to do to earn an opportunity,” DeBoer said. “He had a good training camp, went to the American League and is leading the league in scoring. I think we all recognize what kind of player he is and his skills. If he gets in the lineup, we’re going to try to put him in a spot where he can use those things to help us.”
To try and add perspective, Jason Robertson, who has 290 points in 266 NHL games, had 47 points in 60 games as an AHL rookie. Roope Hintz had 35 points in 70 games in his first season in the AHL. Stankoven and linemate Mavrik Bourque rank first and second in the league in scoring.
“I’ve said what he and Bourque have done . . . Roope Hintz, Robertson didn’t do that at that age,” DeBoer said. “You hope it translates, you assume it will because of their age. It’s very rare that they’re doing that. You still have to step into this league and do that, but it’s a great trajectory they’re both on.”
Stars teammates have seen Stankoven in a couple of training camps. Listed at 5-8, 170 pounds, Stankoven is small, but feisty.
“A lot of offensive skill, and a little bulldog in him,” said goalie Scott Wedgewood. “He has the ability to stay on pucks and not be caught in the offensive zone. I spent a lot of years down there and if you can find a way to be a point game guy at that level, it’s obviously a testament to his abilities and work ethic.”
Key Numbers
24:56
Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars in average time on ice at 24:56. He missed Monday’s game at Boston, but is back for Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.
6
Stars forward Roope Hintz has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his past three games against the Rangers.
7
The Stars and Rangers are tied for the league lead in overtime goals at seven each. Dallas has allowed six overtime goals, while New York has allowed one.
He Said It
“Post All-Star Break, everybody is trying to dial in, so these games get tighter and tighter and there’s not as many mistakes made, so when we get chances, we have to capitalize. It requires your best and on a back-to-back, guys have to stay smart and make the right decisions, but we’ve got a veteran group and we’re looking forward to it.”
- Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood on back-to-back games against the Bruins and Rangers, two of the top 5 teams in the NHL
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.