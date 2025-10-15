Behind The Storm Now Streaming On YouTube

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes officially launched a new behind-the-scenes YouTube series this week, giving fans exclusive looks as the team begins its 2025-26 campaign.

In the first episode of Behind The Storm, the story revisits the club's heartbreaking ending from the 2025 Eastern Conference Final and how it fueled the summer ahead.

Over the course of 12 minutes, you go inside the offices of General Manager Eric Tulsky, Assistant General Manager Tyler Dellow, and more to see how the process of bringing K'Andre Miller to Raleigh on July 1 unfolded.

New episodes will be released over the course of the season, as cameras follow along the group's quest for an eighth consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We've had the goal to take Canes fans deeper into what makes us who we are," Hurricanes Senior Director of Creative Services Cato Cataldo said regarding the project. "Behind the Storm tells the stories that define our culture — the players, the staff, and the moments that make the Hurricanes more than just a team."