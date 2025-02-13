At The Break: Looking Back At The Canes' Season So Far

RALEIGH, N.C. - Snapping a three-game skid last Saturday on home ice against Utah Hockey Club, the Carolina Hurricanes can breathe a little easier as they enjoy their 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Mikko Rantanen, and Jaccob Slavin are hard at work representing their countries, but for the rest of the locker room and staff, it's a chance to heal up and mentally reset for the stretch run.

At 33-19-4, the team sits second in the Metropolitan Division - 10 points back of the leading Washington Capitals and two points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. The final five teams are separated by just five points, with fourth-place Columbus only one point behind a Wild Card spot.

With nobody "out of it" yet, there's no room to slip up.

Starting next Saturday the Canes will play their final 26 regular season games in 54 days, sprinting toward the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But before we look ahead, we must look back, revisiting how the team got to be in the position it's in today.