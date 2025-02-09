After The Storm: Inside Carolina's Win Over Utah

Jarvy Hits 4 Nations On A Heater...

Some eyebrows may have been raised when Seth Jarvis was named to Team Canada for the upcoming tournament, but all he's done since then is show exactly why he belongs.

Leading all skaters with a pair of goals and a pair of assists on Saturday, Jarvis became the only NHLer to record four or more points in multiple games in 2025. His first such showing, another 2G, 2A effort in a 7-4 win over Columbus, came just 16 days ago as he sparked another thrilling victory in Raleigh.

Even more fascinating is the fact that his four points against Utah each came in different man-advantage scenarios, scoring both at 5v5 and on a Carolina power play and chipping in a pair of shorthanded assists at 4v5 and 5v6. A true two-way forward, his five shorthanded points rank among the NHL's elite, just one shy of the league lead.

Saturday's heroics were just the latest in a long line of standout showings from the Winnipeg, Man. native, who shines even brighter when compared to his countrymen.

Since the turn of the calendar, Jarvis leads all Canadian skaters with 13 goals (T-2nd among all NHLers). His 20 points in that span are tied with Mitch Marner for second among his soon-to-be teammates - outpacing standouts like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, Brayden Point and Cale Makar, who were each among the first six players named to Canada's roster way back in June.

So while pundits and fans can debate his role on such a star-studded team, a performance like the one he put forth on Saturday shows why Jarvis will represent his country as one of the best Canada has to offer.

"If you're watching [that tape], you'd be on any team. The type of plays that were made, they weren't like it banked in off of something, they were high-end plays," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour following Saturday's win at Lenovo Center. "That's what he can do, but he can also do the other kind of things. It's kind of a no-brainer for him to be on that team."