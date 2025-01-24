Perseverance & Perspective Key On Andersen's Journey To 500 NHL Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - Appearing in an NHL game - even if it's just for eight seconds - is an achievement within itself. It takes years of hard work, involving sacrifice from not only the individual but from many others to make an appearance in the best league in the world.

In the physically taxing position of a goaltender, a litany of factors has to fall perfectly in line to reach one game and then stay in the league. There's a reason why just 84 (9.5%) of the 883 goaltenders to play in the NHL have gone on to reach the 500-game milestone.

But on Monday, Jan. 20, Frederik Andersen became the latest backstop to reach the mark.

"It means that you've been in the league for a long time," Andersen started with a smile when asked about reaching the occasion. "You've got to make it to the league first. That's what you're dreaming about growing up. You dream about making it, winning a cup, and you have all of these pipe dreams, but you don't know if they're attainable."