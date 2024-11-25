Aho, Staal and Martinook To Help Canes Deliver 1,700 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team will deliver turkey breasts to area families on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook will be on hand to assist with the turkey distribution to Helping Hand Mission and Urban Ministries of Wake County.

“Our organization takes great pride in providing turkey to our community every Thanksgiving,” said Carolina Hurricanes President Doug Warf. “Thanksgiving is a time for people to come together to show gratitude and to give back, and we are delighted to help those families in the Triangle who are struggling to provide a nourishing meal for the holiday.”

In addition to feeding local families, the Hurricanes are providing 200 turkeys to MANNA FoodBank, located in Asheville. A partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will allow these turkeys to be delivered in time for the holiday.

Turkeys will be cooked and served to individuals and families on Thanksgiving or redistributed to members of the community for their Thanksgiving meals.

Additional support for the donations came from the Hurricanes' Tickets for Turkeys campaign, through which funds were raised via the purchase of tickets to Canes holiday home games.

This marks the fourteenth year of the Hurricanes’ Thanksgiving partnership with Helping Hand Mission, seventh with Raleigh Rescue Mission, sixth with Urban Ministries of Wake County and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and fourth with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Turkey deliveries have led to thousands of donations to local nonprofits in support of our community and help provide full meals at Thanksgiving.

Along with donating turkeys, the Carolina Hurricanes held a food drive earlier in November to help provide meals for those in need this holiday season. They collected over 750 non-perishable items,which were donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and Urban Ministries of Wake County.