Aho, Rantanen Named To Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off Leadership Group

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Finnish Ice Hockey Association, in conjunction with the NHL and the NHL Players' Association, announced its leadership group for February's 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Carolina Hurricanes forwards Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen were named assistant captains.

Aho, 27, will represent his home country on the international stage for the first time since the 2017-18 season when the puck drops on the 4 Nations Face-Off next month. The star center put on a show at both the World Cup of Hockey and IIHF World Championship that season, combining for 37 points in 17 games between the two tournaments.

This season he has 51 points in 51 games for Carolina, marking the sixth time in his career he's reached the 50-point park in 50 games or fewer.

Rantanen, 28, played in that same 2017-18 World Cup of Hockey with Aho, producing 11 points in eight games. More recently, he dressed for Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, giving his country nine points, all assists, in eight games.

Acquired by Carolina on Friday, Jan. 24, Rantanen ranks tied for sixth among all NHL skaters in scoring with his 66 points.

The two, along with San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund, will flank Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov, who was named Captain.

To learn more about the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.