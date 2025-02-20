4 Nations Face-Off Championship Preview

Previous Meetings Between The Two Teams...

Saturday's head-to-head clash became an instant classic when three unexpected fights broke out in the first nine seconds of play.

In a tense game throughout, the U.S. went on to take a 3-1 victory, led by multiple points from former Hurricane Jake Guentzel and Red Wing Dylan Larkin.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the broadcast pulled in an amazing 10.1 million viewers in the US and Canada. Nielsen fast-nationals showed an average of 4.4 million viewers and a peak of 5.2 million in the U.S., making it the most-viewed non-Stanley Cup Final hockey telecast since 2019.

Slavin Continues To Shine...

May we quickly revisit a line from our 4 Nations preview?

"It feels safe to say that many around the globe will become further aware of Slavin's defensive abilities over the next two weeks."

Check.

With a +3 rating that ranks tied atop all defensemen in the tournament, Slavin leads Team USA in average time on ice with 21:31 through three contests. He shone brightest during Saturday's headliner, logging a game-high 25:36 and routinely stymieing the stars of Team Canada en route to a 3-1 victory.

If the U.S. is going to have success tonight, Slavin's defensive abilities are likely going to play a big role in that.

Jarvis Ready If Needed...

The youngest player on Canada's roster earned an assist in the first game of the tournament, playing a depth role on the star-studded roster. However, by the end of round-robin play, he was the healthy extra for the group.

He was again the odd man out at yesterday's practice, but that doesn't mean it's a guarentee he won't be needed tonight. Canada, among other teams, has had issues with a circulating illness, and if someone can't go, Jarvis would need to be at the ready.

He did joke that he'd be willing to play right defense, if needed...