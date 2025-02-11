Preview: Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

Things to watch as a quartet of Carolina players take the international stage

16x9 4 Nations Logo Lockup
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Wednesday night and the Carolina Hurricanes will be represented by four players, dressing for three different countries at the event.

Seth Jarvis will skate for Canada, Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen are set to be a part of Finland's leadership group, and Jaccob Slavin will sport the red, white, and blue of the United States.

In the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto, Jarvis will put on the maple leaf for the first time in his pro career. Snubbed from the World Junior Championship (WJC) team in 2021, Carolina's #24 now gets the last laugh, as no players from that WJC team are on the 4 Nations Rosters.

Aho's appearance will be the first time since 2016-17 when he went bananas during the aforementioned World Cup of Hockey and the IIHF World Championship. The star center put on a show at both tournaments, combining for 37 points in 17 games, and was named the Best Forward at the summer event.

Despite missing the Canes' last game before break due to a lower-body injury, Rantanen, who has played 70:40 with Aho at five-on-five over five games to start their time together in Carolina, appears good to go for Finland. The duo won World Juniors gold together in 2016 and Rantanen was named one of Finland's three best players during his last international outing (2023).

The return to the international stage is one over a decade in the making for Slavin, who has skated for the United States just once in his career. During his time at Colorado College, the trusty defenseman played five games in the 2014 World Junior Championship.

Schedule

Games from February 12-16 will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal. Contests February 17-20 will be held at TD Garden in Boston.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

What To Watch For...

Entering the tournament, Jarvis has become one of the most talked about players for Canada. Some were surprised at his initial selection, but his versatility and ability to play in any situation made him a perfect fit amidst a star-studded roster.

As practices began on Monday, Carolina's first-round pick in 2020 found himself on a line with Brayden Point and Brad Marchand. Whether he'll stick there or not remains to be seen, but a four-point game in his last outing with Carolina before the break likely didn't hurt his stock.

Not only are Aho and Rantanen expected to be a big part of Finland's forward group, they're also both wearing letters as a part of the leadership group. Although they skated on different lines at Tuesday's practice, both are expected to be top six and power play contributors.

The United States' blue line is filled with household names and perennial Norris Trophy finalists. Their ability to create offense certainly isn't in question, but who can they count on to be responsible in their own zone? Unquestionably, Slavin checks that box and is in line to be a big part of the team's penalty kill. Skating on a pair with Adam Fox to start this week's practices, it feels safe to say that many around the globe will become further aware of Slavin's defensive abilities over the next two weeks.

News Feed

After The Storm: Inside Carolina's Win Over Utah

Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

Canes Assign Jaaska and Morrow To Chicago

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Utah

Preview: February 8 vs. Utah

Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota

Preview: February 6 at Minnesota

A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

Projected Lineup: February 4 at Winnipeg

Preview: February 4 at Winnipeg

Canes Recall Scott Morrow From Chicago

Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

Recap: Canes' Point Streak Snapped By Kings

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles