Celebrini has ‘amazing’ night as No. 1 pick by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS -- Macklin Celebrini’s whirlwind experience during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday began with a surprise guest and ended with a cherished reunion.

To announce the No. 1 pick, the San Jose Sharks called upon Joe Thornton, who played 15 seasons for San Jose and will have his No. 19 jersey retired by team next season.

“With the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks are very proud to select from Boston University, Macklin Celebrini,” Thornton announced, pointing into the crowd toward Celebrini and his family.

Celebrini, who was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters and the long-anticipated No. 1 pick, stood up and hugged his mother, Robyn, father Rick, brother and Boston University teammate Aiden, 19 (a defenseman selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft), sister Charlie, 15, and brother, R.J., 11.

The 18-year-old center headed from there to the stage to put on the Sharks jersey with his name and the No. 71 already on the back for the first time. Then, he was off for a draft day filled with numerous interviews, photo shoots and some autograph signing before rejoining his family with some more hugs in San Jose’s suite more than 2 1/2 hours later.

“It’s amazing,” Celebrini said. “This is what it’s all about, just seeing your family and celebrating with the people who got you here.”