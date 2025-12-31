Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Macklin Celebrini’s incredible second season in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks now includes a spot on Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 19-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, was one the 25 players named by Canada to its Olympic roster on Wednesday.

Celebrini, along with New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper and Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson are the six players on the Olympic roster who did not play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.

It’s the first group of NHL players to represent Canada at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Canada, which is in Group A, will open against Team Czechia on Feb. 12, then play Team Switzerland on Feb. 13 and Team France on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group: