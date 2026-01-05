Youth Jamboree gives back this holiday season

This December, Sharks Ice San Jose hosted a 3v3 Jolly Jingle Jamboree, bringing together young hockey players for a festive, cross-ice hockey event. A portion of each team’s fees went directly to the tournament’s beneficiary, the Sharks Alumni Foundation.

A SCHOLARSHIP THAT CHANGED LIVES

For families like Richard DeCastro, the Sharks Alumni Foundation scholarship program provides critical support that makes youth sports participation possible. “It’s a huge help for a lot of families around here who are in need of equipment, help with tuition, travel costs,” DeCastro said. “You know, the help really goes a long way, it helps out a lot.”

In 2025, the Sharks Alumni Foundation awarded 49 grants totaling $71,250, helping families offset the rising costs of participation across ice hockey, roller hockey, fastpitch softball, jiu-jitsu, basketball, and baseball. With a 94% fundraising efficiency, the program ensures that the majority of funds raised directly support local youth and families, creating access, opportunity, and lasting impact through sport.

ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT

The Jolly Jingle Jamboree took place on Tuesday, December 23 at Sharks Ice at San Jose. Each team consisted of four skaters and one goalie—they played 3-on-3 cross-ice games, with every matchup featuring three 8-minute running-time periods. Every team was guaranteed to play three games, all while dressed in festive and fun holiday gear.

The entry fee for the tournament included drink tickets, participation gifts for each player, and a portion of the fee helped support the Sharks Alumni Foundation. The event welcomed a wide range of skill divisions, from 6U House through 16U/18U, spanning both house and travel programs. In total, more than 500 players attended the jamboree.

FUELING ACCESS TO HOCKEY

As former professional NHL hockey players, the Sharks Alumni Foundation understands the benefits firsthand of playing sports. The self-confidence, camaraderie, and learning the values of teamwork, commitment, and determination are the things they want to instill in those that they support. The Foundation aims to bridge the gap for kids who want to participate in sports, but don’t have the financial means to do so.