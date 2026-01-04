Wennberg signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Sharks

Forward, named to Sweden's Olympic roster, could have been unrestricted free agent after season

Alexander Wennberg Sharks

© Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Alexander Wennberg signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 31-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 41 games this season, his second with San Jose after he signed a two-year, $10 million contract July 1, 2024. Wennberg was named to Team Sweden's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round (No. 14) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Wennberg has 396 points (108 goals, 288 assists) in 830 regular-season games, and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Sharks (20-18-3) host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA).

