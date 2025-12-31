Bold predictions for 2026 include Ovechkin re-signing, Sharks, Blackhawks in playoffs

What will 2026 bring to the NHL?

We know it will start with an outdoor game, in Miami on Jan. 2, for the first outdoor NHL game ever Florida. A month after the 2026 Discover Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, a second outdoor game – the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series -- will be played in Florida, this time in Tampa on Feb. 1.

At the end of that week, NHL players will head to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The men’s tournament, which will mark the first time since 2014 that the NHL has sent its players to the Winter Games, starts on Feb. 11 and finishes with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22.

The new year will bring an unforgettable Stanley Cup Playoffs and perhaps the opportunity for the Florida Panthers to go for a third-straight championship.

There will be other big moments, including the 2026 NHL Draft, where wunderkind Gavin McKenna will learn his NHL future.

But what else could 2026 bring?

We asked members of the NHL.com staff to look into their crystal balls and provide a bold prediction. Here are their attempts at prognostications: