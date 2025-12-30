ANAHEIM -- Macklin Celebrini extended his point streak to an NHL career-long eight games with a goal and two assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday.
Celebrini extends point streak to 8, Sharks hold off Ducks
Forward has goal, 2 assists, Askarov makes 38 saves for San Jose; Terry get 3 points for Anaheim
Celebrini has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) during his streak, and 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) through 39 games this season.
"It doesn't even surprise me anymore," San Jose forward Zack Ostapchuk said of Celebrini. "Every game it's something new with that guy."
Alexander Wennberg had two assists, and Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves for the Sharks (19-17-3), who have won two in a row.
Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks (21-16-2), who have lost three in a row to match their longest skid of the season.
"I don't know if lazy is the word, but we hadn't been skating as much as we were at the beginning of the season, so I thought we were doing that tonight, creating a lot of chances," Terry said. "That's just the way it goes sometimes. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we've got to get this thing going again."
Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on nine shots before being replaced in the second period by Petr Mrazek, who made three saves in relief.
Wennberg spun away from Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson along the wall and centered a puck to Mario Ferraro, who had beaten Mikael Granlund down the ice. Ferraro redirected the puck into the net for his 100th NHL point and a 1-0 lead at 10:43 of the first period.
Askarov was indecisive with the puck behind his net, and Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko stole it from him before getting it out front to Terry, who slid the puck into an open net to tie it 1-1 at 15:02.
"It felt like, especially when we tied it, it felt like we were in control of that game and dictating the pace," Terry said.
Celebrini put San Jose back up 2-1 at 19:12. Wennberg floated a saucer pass to Celebrini in the slot, where he beat Dostal with a snap shot short side.
Igor Chernyshov, who scored his first NHL goal in a 6-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, scored again when he received a pass in front of the Anaheim net after a turnover. He pulled the puck to his backhand before scoring from in close to stretch the lead to 3-1 at 6:30 of the second period.
"You can call them grade-A," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said of the San Jose scoring chances off turnovers. "I think we needed one or two of those prevented."
William Eklund made it 4-1 at 12:17. Celebrini stole the puck from Helleson and skated behind the net before sending a pass to Eklund in the left circle. Eklund then snapped a quick shot far side to chase Dostal from the game.
"Not enough can be said about this guy," Eklund said of Celebrini. "It's unreal how he sees us and makes great plays."
Gauthier cut it to 4-2 at 16:26 when he redirected a shot by Terry into the net from in front of the crease.
Mintyukov brought Anaheim to within 4-3 at 3:07 of the third period. Gauthier skated into the offensive zone and found Mintyukov in the slot, where he beat Askarov glove side with a wrist shot.
Ostapchuk pushed the lead to 5-3 at 13:47, tipping Vincent Iorio's slap shot from the right point past Mrazek. It was his first goal since Jan. 19, 2025.
Celebrini went to the locker room after a deflected puck hit him above the left eye at 5:12 of the third, but he returned to the bench with about seven minutes left.
"We're getting some reports on the bench that he's going to be fine, so that's good," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Anaheim pulled Mrazek with just under five minutes remaining and Terry scored from the side of the net during the 6-on-5 to cut the deficit to 5-4 at 15:58.
After going on a power play with 3:09 left, the Ducks pulled Mrazek for the two-man advantage, but couldn't get the tying goal.
"They're not all going to be this perfect painting of what a win should look like," Warsofsky said. "You're going to have to find ways to win in a different sort of games, and I think we've done a pretty good job of that this year of finding ways to win different ways."
NOTES: Only Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky have reached 60 points in fewer games as a teenager than Celebrini. Crosby needed 35 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006-07 and Gretzky needed 37 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 1980-81. ... Sharks forward Adam Gaudette left in the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Warsofsky did not have an update. ... The Sharks are 11-1-0 when leading after the first period. ... The Ducks played without defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Ross Johnston because of illnesses. ... Nesterenko entered the lineup after being scratched the past 13 games. He had three shots on goal and one assist in 12:39 of ice time.