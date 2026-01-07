Sharks forward Philipp Kurashev named to Team Switzerland’s 2026 Olympic roster

GettyImages-2248979040

Switzerland’s men’s national ice hockey team announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Philipp Kurashev has been selected to represent Team Switzerland for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This is Kurashev’s first appearance at the Olympics. The Olympics will be held from Feb. 6-22 in Milan & Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Kurashev most recently represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Championships, helping his team capture the Silver Medal in the 2-0 loss against host country Team Czechia on May 26, 2024. He finished the tournament tallying two assists in eight games played. Kurashev also represented Switzerland at the 2022, 2021, and 2019 World Championships. In his career at the tournament, he has posted 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 32 games.

He has skated in 31 games with San Jose this season, tallying six goals and nine assists in that span. The NHL Third Star of the Week (Nov. 3) posted a season-long five-game point streak (four goals, four assists) from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, including multi-point efforts in three-straight games from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Munsingen, Switzerland, signed as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2025.

News Feed

Celebrini extends point streak to 11, Sharks pull away from Blue Jackets

Youth jamboree gives back this holiday season

Wennberg signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Sharks

Sharks re-sign forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year contract

Kucherov has 5 points, Lightning cruise past Sharks for 7th win in row

Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg named to team Sweden’s 2026 Olympic roster

Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Wennberg

McDavid MacKinnon Celebrini named 3 Stars of Month for December 2025

Celebrini on Olympic honor: 'Can't really put it into words'

Celebrini has 2 points, Sharks edge Wild in shootout

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini named to team Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster 

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Bold predictions for 2026 include Ovechkin re-signing, Sharks, Blackhawks in playoffs

Celebrini extends point streak to 8, Sharks hold off Ducks

Sharks x Earthquakes Bay Area Unite Game presented by Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer takes over SAP Center on January 3

Zizing 'Em Up: Olympic roster reveals coming for Milano Cortina

Celebrini pushes point streak to 7, Sharks defeat Canucks