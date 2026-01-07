Sharks forward Philipp Kurashev named to Team Switzerland’s 2026 Olympic roster

Switzerland’s men’s national ice hockey team announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Philipp Kurashev has been selected to represent Team Switzerland for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This is Kurashev’s first appearance at the Olympics. The Olympics will be held from Feb. 6-22 in Milan & Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Kurashev most recently represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Championships, helping his team capture the Silver Medal in the 2-0 loss against host country Team Czechia on May 26, 2024. He finished the tournament tallying two assists in eight games played. Kurashev also represented Switzerland at the 2022, 2021, and 2019 World Championships. In his career at the tournament, he has posted 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 32 games.

He has skated in 31 games with San Jose this season, tallying six goals and nine assists in that span. The NHL Third Star of the Week (Nov. 3) posted a season-long five-game point streak (four goals, four assists) from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, including multi-point efforts in three-straight games from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Munsingen, Switzerland, signed as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2025.