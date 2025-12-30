Sharks x Earthquakes Bay Area Unite Game presented by Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer takes over SAP Center on January 3

The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes are teaming up to celebrate Bay Area pride, global football culture, and the road to FIFA 2026 with the Sharks x Earthquakes Bay Area Unite Game, presented by Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, on Saturday, January 3 at SAP Center at San Jose at 1 p.m.

This daytime matinee game is designed for Sharks fans, Earthquakes fans, and the global game of soccer? community. This special crossover game brings together hockey, soccer, and Bay Area culture for a one-of-a-kind in-arena experience.

“Bringing the Sharks and Earthquakes together is about creating memorable experiences and celebrating San Jose sports,” said Tim Patnode, Manager Marketing Programs at the San Jose Sharks. “This collaboration highlights the passion that unites our communities and builds excitement across cultures, fanbases and generations, especially with the world’s eyes turning towards SJ26.”

“The Bay Area Unite Game is a celebration of our shared community and the global reach of soccer,” said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee, San Jose Earthquakes. “Collaborating with the Sharks allows us to bring hockey and soccer fans together in a way that reflects the energy, diversity, and passion of the Bay Area, especially as we look ahead to welcoming the world for FIFA 2026.”

Sharks x Earthquakes Bay Area Unite Game Highlights

Exclusive Giveaway:

All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks x Earthquakes mashup mini soccer ball, celebrating the unity of hockey and soccer in the Bay Area.

Cobranded Merch:

The Sharks Pro Shop will feature a limited-edition Sharks soccer jersey, available while supplies last.

Food & Beverage Features:

Popcorn of the Game: Cold Brew Crunch

Drink of the Game: Strawberry Guava Spritz – Topo Chico Strawberry Guava | St. Germain | Lime

Meet & Greet Opportunities:

Fans can snap San Jose Earthquakes styled photos on the concourse at the South Bar with earthquakes VIPs prior to puck drop.

Community & Cause

Non-Profit Partner of the Game:

Vitalant is designated as the non-profit organization of the game. Vitalant’s mission is to unite blood and biologics donors, talent and innovation to save and improve lives around the Bay Area.

Fans can support their cause through a special jersey auction featuring co-branded hockey practice jerseys with Earthquakes details, located on the concourse at the North Entrance and online at sharksjerseys.givesmart.com starting on January 2 at 12 p.m. PT.

In-Game & Concourse Activations

Earthquakes Take Over the Tank:

The Earthquakes will be featured prominently throughout the game, including a ceremonial puck drop, Quakes game day elements integrated into the Sharks game, Soccer themed games and more.

Earthquakes mascot “Q” will join Sharkie to celebrate Bay Area Unite.

Youth Soccer Spotlight:

Fans interested in upgrading their game with soccer socks can learn more by visiting:

https://www.gofevo.com/event/Onlinebuyers7

Learn More on the Concourse:

Visit Section 127 to learn more about the San Jose Earthquakes upcoming season.

Fans can also explore how FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to the Bay Area by visiting:

https://www.sfbayareafwc26.com/

The Sharks and Earthquakes have partnered with NBC Bay Area and the Sharks Audio Network to promote and spotlight this marquee Bay Area Unite game, highlighting the region’s deep connection to sports.

Following the final horn, players from the Sharks and Earthquakes will participate in a postgame jersey swap, symbolizing unity across sports and celebrating the Bay Area on an international stage.