Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning and Canada coach Cooper covets the 28-year-old’s ability with Tampa Bay to shut down the opposition’s top players while chipping in with some offense as well. The Etobicoke, Ontario native had four points (three goals, one assist) in 10 games for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and represented his country again at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, serving primarily in a defensive role while averaging about 13:38 across four tournament games. He has won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning (2020, 2021).

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 38-year-old native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is Canada’s most decorated player, being the only one to have captained all three Triple Gold Club wins (2014 Olympics; 2015 IIHF World Championships; 2009, 2016, 2017 Stanley Cup). He was also captain of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship team in February. A two-time Olympian, the Penguins captain has won the Hart Trophy twice (2006-07, 2013-14), Art Ross Trophy twice (2006-07, 2013-14), Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP twice (2016, 2017) and Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). On the international stage, he’s best known for scoring the golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Games that gave Canada a 3-2 overtime victory against the U.S. in the title game.

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 27-year-old established himself as one of Canada’s feistier competitors at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time in four games, chipping in with an assist, and dropping the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk three seconds into the round-robin game against the U.S. at Bell Centre. The Saskatoon native, who set career-highs in goals (35), assists (55), points (90) and plus-minus (+33) in 2024-25, also helped Canada win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Championships and represented them again at the 2024 tournament.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders

The 30-year-old has three 30-plus goal seasons and is well on his way to doing it again in 2025-2. On the international stage, the London, Ontario native had three points (one goals, two assists) in seven games at the 2014 IIHF World Juniors, as well as eight points (four goals, four assists) at the 2025 IIHF World Championships in May.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

The 30-year-old who, like Crosby, is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, led all players at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in goals with four and was subsequently named tournament MVP. The Avalanche center helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and won the Hart Trophy in 2023-24. He also was part of Canada’s gold medal-winning team at 2015 IIHF World Championships, accruing nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games.