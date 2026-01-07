Switzerland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Suter, Schmid

Switzerland unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.

Switzerland is looking to win a medal at the Olympics for the first time since taking bronze in 1948.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Switzerland at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.