Sharks re-sign forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year contract worth $18 million ($6 million AAV).

Wennberg, 31, is tied for second on the Sharks with 19 assists and tied for third on the club with 26 points on the year. He is also tied for 10th among Swedish forwards in assists for the season. He has notched points in three consecutive games three separate times this season, including back-to-back three-point outings Dec. 11 at Toronto and Dec. 13 at Pittsburgh in a pair of come-from-behind wins. Wennberg was also recently named to Sweden’s Men’s Roster for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Wennberg, who appeared in his 800th career NHL game on Oct. 30, has amassed 396 career points (108 goals, 288 assists) in 830 career games in the league with the Sharks, NY Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wennberg has appeared in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). He set career bests in assists (5) and points a single postseason appearance (7) in the 2023 playoffs with Seattle.

Prior to his NHL career, Wennberg appeared in one season for Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), scoring 21 points (16 goals, five assists) in 50 games. That season, he led the league in goals by a junior, and was named as the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, and was a finalist for SHL Rookie of the Year.

In international competition, he has previously represented Sweden at the 2016, 2019 and 2025 World Championships, helping the country earn a Bronze Medal in his most recent trip to the tournament. He also competed at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships, capturing a Silver Medal both times, and won Silver at the 2012 U-18 World Junior Championship.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (first round, 14th overall). He was initially signed by San Jose as a free agent on July 1, 2024.