Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg named to team Sweden’s 2026 Olympic roster

San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg has been named to Sweden’s men’s ice hockey team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, announced Friday by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association.

Wennberg, 31, is tied for second on the Sharks with 19 assists and knotted at third on the club with 26 points on the year. He is even for 10th among Swedish forwards in scoring for the season, tied for sixth among the group in assists. He has logged three point streaks of three or more games on the year, including back-to-back three-point outings Dec. 11 at Toronto and Dec. 13 at Pittsburgh in a pair of come-from-behind wins.

Wennberg, who appeared in his 800th career NHL game on Oct. 30, has amassed 396 career points (108 goals, 288 assists) in 829 career games in the league.

In international competition, he has previously represented Sweden at the 2016, 2019 and 2025 World Championships, helping the country earn a Bronze Medal in his most recent trip to the tournament. He also competed at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships, capturing a Silver Medal both times, and won Silver at the 2012 U-18 World Junior Championship.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (first round, 14th overall). He was signed by San Jose as a free agent on July 1, 2024.