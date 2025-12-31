Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini named to team Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster 

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has been named to Team Canada’s men’s ice hockey roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, announced Wednesday by Hockey Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong.

Celebrini, 19, is tied for second in the NHL with 39 assists, is third in the league with 60 points and tied for ninth with 21 goals in 39 games on the season. He tied Sidney Crosby for most points by a teen prior to Christmas in league history (55) and most recently became the second-fastest teen to reach 10 three-point games (39 GP) all-time, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (38 GP in 1980-81), and currently leads the league in games with three or more points on the year. The second-year centerman, who has already bested his rookie-year assist total of 38 set in 70 games in 2024-25, has factored into 50.4-percent (60-of-119) of San Jose goals on the year, the second-highest rate in the NHL, trailing only Team Canada teammate Connor McDavid (51.1-percent).

The forward, who has strung together points in eight consecutive games (six goals, 11 assists) entering play on Dec. 31, is tied for fourth-most points in a calendar year by a teen in NHL history with 96 alongside Steve Yzerman, trailing only Gretzky (140 in 1980), Crosby (118 in 2006) and Dale Hawerchuk (98 in 1982). Celebrini has factored into 10 of 18 game-winning goals for the Sharks this season, including five of seven overtime tallies. He reached the 100-point mark for his career on Nov. 29 with an assist, the second-fastest a Shark has reached 100 points with the club (96 GP) all-time, trailing only Joe Thornton (65 GP), and fastest ever for a player who started his career and achieved the milestone with San Jose.

In his rookie season, Celebrini was named Sharks Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team after leading San Jose with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists). He has earned three league weekly awards in his career and was named NHL Rookie of the Month in November 2024.

In his NHL career, Celebrini has amassed 123 points (46 goals, 77 assists) in 109 games.

This will be Celebrini’s fourth time representing Canada on an international stage, previously competing at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he finished with six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games, 2024 World Junior Championship, tallying eight points (four goals, four assists) over five contests as an under-ager and 2023 U-18 World Junior Championship, leading Canada to a Bronze Medal with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) over seven games.

He can become the seventh-ever Shark to compete for Canada at the Olympics, joining Owen Nolan (2002), Joe Thornton (2006 and 2010), Dany Heatley (2010), Dan Boyle (2010), Patrick Marleau (2010 and 2014) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (2014).

The six-foot, 190-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (first round, first overall).