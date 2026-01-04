Kucherov has 5 points, Lightning cruise past Sharks for 7th win in row

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period. While on a 3-on-2, Point took a pass from the left wing from Max Crozier and beat Askaov by the blocker with a wrist shot.

Raddysh extended it to 2-0 at 4:08. Kucherov turned behind the net and found Raddysh at the top of the right circle, and his one-timer got through the arm of Askarov.

"He's all-world; he's the Kucherov that we love to watch," Raddysh said. "He's a master at his craft. Just to play with him is special."

Hagel pushed it to 3-0 at 6:46. Jake Guentzel bumped a pass from the left wing to Hagel, driving the net, and his one-timer beat Askarov by the blocker. Nedeljkovic replaced Askarov following the goal.

Regenda cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:50. He swept the puck in off both posts and over the goal line off a rebound of Timothy Liljegren's shot from the point following a pass from Celebrini.

"Incredible pass by [Celebrini]. Whatever he does, he's just incredible," Regenda said. "I was lucky that right after, I had another chance. Also, it was post, post, and in. I was like, Oh, my God, it's not going to go in."

Raddysh’s second goal came on the power play to extend it to 4-1 at 2:49 of the second period, a one-timer from the point that beat Nedeljkovic by the blocker.

James scored 1:06 later to make it 5-1 at 3:55. The puck bounced in front to James after a face-off, and he made a backhand move around Nedeljkovic's left pad.

Regenda’s second goal cut it to 5-2 at 9:50. Jeff Skinner skated down the left wing and shot off Vasilevskiy's left pad, and the rebound went to Liljegren in front before the puck deflected off Regenda and in.

Kucherov scored a power-play goal at 14:08 to make it 6-2 when his wrist shot beat Nedeljkovic by the blocker after skating down from the right wing.